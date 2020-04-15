Drake Maverick Delivers Emotional Goodbye After Being Released From WWE

Drake Maverick, best known in WWE for his on-screen role as the 205 Live General Manager, was among the first names released by the company earlier today.

WWE has informed dozens of names including active wrestlers, legends, referees, announcers and backstage producers that they have either been released, or furloughed during what is obviously a difficult financial time for everyone around the world.

Maverick posted an incredibly emotional video on social media just moments after finding out about his release, which you can check out below. He did make it clear that WWE is allowing him to compete in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament kicking off tonight.