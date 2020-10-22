Drake Maverick Discusses Doing Things Others Aren’t Willing To Do

Drake Maverick recently appeared on the Uncool with Alexa Bliss podcast where he discussed going further than others in wrestling.
One thing that Maverick can never be criticized about is not making the most of his minutes. No matter the situation the WWE NXT Superstar always puts 110% into what he does, which sometimes has led to him being in some very unenviable positions.
However, when talking with Alexa Bliss, Maverick discussed being willing to go further than others to make things entertaining.
“Now, you’re talking to the guy when asked to pee himself on worldwide PPV in front of millions of people, I said, ‘yea, I’ll do it.’ A lot of people would be walking around today embarrassed that they did that. Did it entertain people? Did people think it was stupid? Maybe. Did people react to it? It’s the badge of honor of doing something like that. I do stuff that makes other people happy at the expense of myself because I can take it.” (H/T to WrestlingNews.com for the transcriptions.)