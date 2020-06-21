Drake Maverick Discusses His Second Chance With WWE

Drake Maverick was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about the company re-hiring him at the end of the Cruiserweight Title Tournament.

Maverick had been part of WWE’s releases earlier this year as the company responded to financial strains due to COVID-19, but was allowed to keep wrestling in the tournament after being previously announced. However, despite losing in the final, Triple H appeared with a new WWE NXT contract for him.

“I think I can only go back to what I said immediately after it. There aren’t too many people that feel like they’ve lost everything twice in a matter of a few months,” Maverick began. “After that three count, I thought I lost everything. I am an emotional guy. Those emotions came out again. You see me at one moment looking up and above. I had a very special friend named Dave that sadly is no longer with us. He passed from CF. He was always a big supporter of my dream to become a WWE Superstar. I just wish that he was there with me at that moment. He was there with me that whole run. I looked up and said to him, ‘I did it, man.'”

Maverick then spoke about how it was Triple H who came out and gave him the contract, which is something he wasn’t expecting. “I didn’t expect Triple H to bump into me. I didn’t even look at what he had in his hands. I thought he was being gracious enough to say, ‘Tremendous effort, well done.’ To be handed that [new contract], it was a dream come true.” “Growing up, I was a DX fan,” Maverick admitted. “I was the kid at school who would do the crotch shot, and tell my teacher to, ‘Suck it,’ every day. That means the world [to me]from a professional standpoint. I’m ready to go to work. It’s an exciting time, it really is!”

Despite WWE bringing him back, Maverick clearly doesn’t want to forget the fact that he was released because he has his release papers framed on his wall to work as motivation.

“I got my release papers framed on my wall,” Maverick announced. “Above it, it says, ‘Dreams Don’t Work Unless You Do.’ I stand by that because, unless I put in the work, everything that I want out of my career isn’t going to come for me. I got to go get it. I really believe in that. [My release papers] are a reminder, every day.”

