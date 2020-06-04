Despite the fact that Drake Maverick was part of the recent WWE releases, it appears the Englishman will be sticking around in WWE for a little longer.

Drake Maverick was kept around in WWE due to the fact he had already been announced as part of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, and it meant that every match was huge for him.

Maverick’s career was on the line as well as the championship and it saw a huge wave of support come behind Maverick as fans were desperate to see him win.

The former WWE 205 Live General Manager did make it to the finals of the tournament and last night saw him compete in the main event against El Hijo del Fantasma for the title. However, Maverick was unfortunately not victorious in the match.

Afterwards, he emotionally made his way to the back, believing his career was over only for Triple H to make his way out, offering him a brand new WWE NXT contract. Both men signed it on the spot and Maverick will now be a member of the WWE NXT brand moving forward.