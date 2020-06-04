Drake Maverick may not be the Cruiserweight Champion, but he did manage to earn a new WWE contract last night on WWE NXT.

Triple H appeared at the end of the show to offer Maverick a brand new contract, despite the fact he was part of WWE’s releases earlier this year. Following the title match and the new contract, Maverick spoke with WWE’s social media and reflected on the situation, admitting he had very mixed feelings.

“Mixed emotions. On one hand, I am not standing here telling you that I’m the NXT Cruiserweight Champion lie I promised, and I don’t think anybody in the space of a couple of months can tell you they felt like they lost everything twice. I love this, I’ve always loved this, when I look at people that disrespect it or don’t seize opportunities, if you don’t want them, I’ll take them. It was an opportunity, the 24/7 Title was an opportunity, the 205 Live General Manager was an opportunity, I took them and I ran with them. I ran with this and I ran all the way to the finals and I am disappointed I am not standing here as the champion, now there’ll be another day. I am proud of everything I have accomplished in the last couple of months, and I want to thank everyone again, without you, there’s no me. This one is for the dreamers. I am really looking forward to calling my family tonight.”

Maverick was then asked what he would have told the version of himself who posted the incredibly emotional video when he was first released from the company.

“I’d tell him that it’s going to be okay. I think people looked at me with pity and looked at me with sadness and I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me because I’ll fight for what I want. I feel with this I have shown them, nobody is going to stop me doing it. If you know anybody that is feeling that, put your arm around them and don’t tell them what they did wrong, tell them that it’s going to be okay.”

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions.