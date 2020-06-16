Drake Maverick Reportedly Was Unaware Of WWE Contract Offer Until Cruiserweight Tournament Final

Drake Maverick was recently given a new WWE contract on WWE NXT, but in a new report, it appears that he was unaware it was coming until that day.

Maverick had been part of WWE’s mass releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but due to him being previously announced for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament, the decision was made to keep him performing throughout it.

This then set up the storyline of him having his career on the line and needing to win to keep his career alive. Maverick made it all the way to the finals, ultimately losing, but he was still given a WWE NXT contract anyway as Triple H appeared at the end of the show to offer him it.

Some fans did believe that the entire situation was a work for a storyline, but according to a report by PWInsider.com, Drake was unaware of the situation until the day of the tournament final itself. He had filed for trademarks for “Rockstar Spud” and “Spud” in order to prepare for life after WWE, but was then told and re-signed with WWE.