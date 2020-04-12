Drake Maverick Says He “Got The Hunger” To Wrestle Again, Reveals Why He’s No Longer 205 Live GM

As you might have noticed, Drake Maverick has been absent from his role as WWE 205 Live General Manager for quite some time. Earlier today, it was announced that he would be returning to the ring as one of 8 Superstars competing in a tournament to crown the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Maverick explained in a video on Twitter that although he once vowed to never compete in a WWE ring again after his battle with Mike Kanellis, he recently “got the hunger” and “the bug” to wrestle. NXT General Manager William Regal has since taken over his on-screen duties, as the Cruiserweight division now runs through the black-and-yellow brand.

While newer WWE fans are familiar with Maverick as the 205 Live figurehead and his 2019 series of comedy routines with R-Truth over the 24/7 Championship, he has actually been wrestling for nearly two decades. As “Spud” and “Rockstar Spud” he had multiple roles on Impact Wrestling, and won their X-Division title twice.

Maverick will be a part of the A Block in the upcoming Cruiserweight tournament, which kicks off this Wednesday night on WWE NXT. He’ll be joined in the block by KUSHIDA, Tony Nese and newcomer Jake Atlas.