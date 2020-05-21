Drake Maverick Survives One More Week, Triple Threat Block Finals Announced

Drake Maverick will live to fight another day.

The former 205 Live General Manager picked up something of an upset victory over KUSHIDA this Wednesday night on WWE NXT, extending his record in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament to 2-1.

Maverick’s win means that there is a three-way tie for first place in Group B of the tournament between him, KUSHIDA and Jake Atlas.

A triple threat match has been announced for next week’s show, with the winner advancing to the finals of the tournament to face El Hijo del Fantasma, the winner of Group A.