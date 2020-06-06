Drew Gulak Claims AJ Styles Is “Mentally Checked Out” After Big Smackdown Upset

AJ Styles may have just overplayed his hand.

The “Phenomenal One” met Daniel Bryan face-to-face in the ring on Friday Night Smackdown for one final exchange before next week’s battle over the vacant WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Styles boasted about taking the easy way out last week, when he accepted a semifinal bye into the tournament finals, while Bryan had to face off against the winner of a battle royal – Sheamus – simply because he demanded competition after his opponent was removed from the bracket.

After the two battled in a war of words, an overconfident Styles offered an “opportunity” to Brian’s friend and training partner Drew Gulak, but things didn’t quite go as expected. After controlling much of the matches, he spent far too much time taunting Bryan while setting up for a Styles Clash, and got caught with a surprise pinning combination.

Following his big upset win, Gulak was interviewed backstage and said he has no doubt that Daniel Bryan can and will emerge victorious with the Intercontinental Championship in hand next Friday night. Check out the videos both above and below.