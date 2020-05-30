Drew Gulak Returns To Television On Smackdown, Update On His New Contract

Drew Gulak’s surprising departure from WWE turned out to only be a brief vacation.

The Smackdown star returned to action this Friday night, first appearing in a backstage segment with the majority of the roster, and then later participated in a battle royal to find a replacement in the Intercontinental Championship tournament.

Gulak’s contract with WWE quietly expired just two weeks ago, creating a unique situation where he had competed in a main event match on Smackdown one night, and was then a free agent with no non-compete clause just 24-hours later.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Gulak has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. The exact length and value of his new deal is unknown, but there was obviously immediate interest from other companies the minute he became a free agent, so it would make sense that he was able to negotiate a decent value.