Drew Gulak Wants To Compete With Major WWE Names, Says “Things Have To Change” (Video)

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak took to Twitter this afternoon to provide a storyline update after being mauled by Braun Strowman last week on Friday Night Smackdown.

Gulak was involved in a backstage segment with the “Monster Among Men”, hitting him from behind with a steel chair before attempting to put the blame on producer Adam Pearce. The two were then booked to wrestle in a singles match later in the show, which went about as well for Drew as you might expect.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was notable seriously in his story-driven promo, claiming that he needs to make a few changes to his game if he hopes to compete with world champions and major contenders.

“I’ve had my ass kicked before, plenty of times, but that was one of the worst. I messed up. I made a mistake. I’m not going to apologize, but I will say that as someone who prides himself on being a leader, a coach, a trainer and someone who wants to set an example, I did mess up.” “I didn’t mess up when I smashed Braun Strowman in the back with a chair. I didn’t mess up when I agreed to fight him later on the in the show. I’m a professional. When I messed up was the week before, when he got jumped by Retribution, and I made the mistake of being the nice guy in helping him back to his feet.” “That says a lot about my character, and who I am. A little too trusting. I know I’ve said this before, but things have to change. If I want to be having a competitive match against someone like Braun Strowman – which I know I can do – someone like The Fiend, like Roman Reigns, then I know I’m gonna have to make some changes.”