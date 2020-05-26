Drew Gulak Works WWE SmackDown Tapings; No Longer Listed As WWE Alumni

In an interesting turn of events this week, it appears that Drew Gulak may now be back working for WWE. Despite the fact that his contract expired over a week ago, Gulak has been back with the company this week.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Gulak is working this week’s episode of the blue brand and appeared in the ring with over a dozen other wrestlers. His absence wasn’t mentioned over the house microphones, according to the report.

It was noted that it still remains unclear whether or not the former Cruiserweight Champion has actually re-signed with the company, but his profile was moved back to the active roster on WWE.com, rather than the Alumni section where it has been for the past week, which is a positive sign.