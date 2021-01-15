Drew McIntyre Assures Fans He Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble

Despite being tested positive for Coronavirus this week, Drew McIntyre has assured fans he will be part of WWE’s Royal Rumble.

The WWE Champion is currently scheduled to go one on one with Goldberg at the event on January 31. Obviously, his positive test has thrown that into doubt, however, the Scotsman has assured fans that he will be appearing and the match will happen.

Drew was a part of CES 2021 and he gave an update on his health as well as discussing the upcoming PPV.