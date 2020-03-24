Drew McIntyre Believes Edge & Randy Orton Should Headline WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, as well as the difficulties facing the company and performers as they attempt to run the show from a closed set for the very first time.

During the interview, McIntyre was asked about which matches he has pegged to main event both nights of WrestleMania. The Scottish juggernaut obviously wants to headline night two – the final match of the weekend – closing out ‘Mania by holding the WWE Championship above his head.

“I’ve seen Roman pushing the main event of him and Goldberg, and I respect Roman more than most people in the world, but I won the Royal Rumble, mate. I’m the main event [laughs].”

As for the other main event, there has been a lot of talk about which match will headline the show; presumable night one. McIntyre does stress that title matches are important, saying that he respects Roman Reigns “more than most people in the world”. That said, he’s currently eying the heated rivalry between Randy Orton and Edge for that top spot.

“They’re such good sellers and storytellers that it’s going to be like a cinematic masterpiece watching their match. That’s how it looks in my head. The way they work and the way their facials and their storytelling, I imagine their match will be more like watching a movie.” “Brock and I, I imagine it’s more like a bar fight, very uncomfortable to watch. Which I think that will be cool to play down the camera to everybody at home, we can be smart about it. So you’ve got to think bigger picture; how can we make this interesting for everybody watching at home? That’s the way I see our match. So I’m going to go with Edge and Randy.”

Check out the full interview at talkSPORT.com.