Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman Successfully Defend Their Titles At WWE Money In The Bank

Both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman defended their respective titles at the WWE Money In The Bank PPV in two of the stronger of the matches on the card.

Braun Strowman took on his former leader in Bray Wyatt, with the two men telling a great story within the match with this being the best outing that the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt’s character has had.

Strowman did tease returning to Wyatt by wearing the black sheep match, but in the end, he stomped it out, hitting a running power slam and defended his title.

In the WWE Championship match, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins put on a clinic which was the match of the night and a fantastic first defence for McIntyre’s title run. They had an excellent back and forth match with McIntyre eventually coming out on top with a Claymore Kick. The two men then shook hands after as they showed respect to each other.