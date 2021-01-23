WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been cleared to compete.

McIntyre missed the last two weeks of Monday Night Raw after it was announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, placing himself in immediate quarantine.

He quietly returned to action this Friday at the taping event for WWE Superstar Spectacle (full SPOILERS here), teaming with Indus Sher in a main event six-man tag team match against Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz.

The show will air next Tuesday, January 26 on Sony television stations in India and internationally through the WWE Network. Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, the New Day, the Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet were also featured.

McIntyre is still expected to defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at next weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and is advertised to appear on the go-home edition of Raw to hype up the match.