WWE
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Has Returned To The Ring
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been cleared to compete.
McIntyre missed the last two weeks of Monday Night Raw after it was announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, placing himself in immediate quarantine.
He quietly returned to action this Friday at the taping event for WWE Superstar Spectacle (full SPOILERS here), teaming with Indus Sher in a main event six-man tag team match against Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz.
The show will air next Tuesday, January 26 on Sony television stations in India and internationally through the WWE Network. Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, the New Day, the Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet were also featured.
McIntyre is still expected to defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at next weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and is advertised to appear on the go-home edition of Raw to hype up the match.
WWE
WWE Statement On The Passing Of Broadcast Icon Larry King
Larry King, one of the most accomplished and recognizable interviewers in the history of American broadcasting, has passed away today at the age of 87. It was reported earlier this month that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
King was a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and a two-time Peabody Award winner for excellence in broadcasting, interviewing thousands of celebrities throughout a career that spanned more than six decades.
WWE has released the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that Larry King passed away at the age of 87.
The talk show titan reimagined possibilities in the world of television with his iconic “The Larry King Show.” Prominent figures from the entertainment, sports and political worlds graced his show nightly, but King made a special impact on the national coverage of wrestling.
“They are incredible athletes, their fan following is amazing, but their results are never in the paper… To me, if someone is interesting, then I am curious. And wrestlers—and wrestling—are interesting,” King once told Sports Illustrated.
When “The Larry King Show” debuted on Ora.TV in 2012, King featured a special WWE Superstars episode that included John Cena, The Miz & Maryse, Big Show and more. After being named Social Media Ambassador for Raw, King would bring his legendary show to the red brand in 2012. It was an eventful night for two-time Peabody Award winner, as the A-Lister memorably couldn’t help but crash his set and King also provided some life advice to Daniel Bryan.
WWE extends its condolences to King’s family and friends.
WWE
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
WWE taped five matches and several segments at the ThunderDome on Friday for their upcoming Superstar Spectacle event.
The show will air on Tuesday, January 26 to coincide with India’s Republic Day, streaming throughout the country on Sony television stations as well as internationally on the WWE Network.
Thanks to ITNWWE.com for results.
The show opened with a video package and promo from Triple H introducing all the Indian talent currently training at the WWE Performance Center who will be in action.
There was a segment with Jinder Mahal coming out to hype up the ThunderDome fans that may or may not air on the actual broadcast. Big E and Xavier Woods reunited as The New Day and had a segment with The Street Profits to introduce a Bhangra performance from a group called Spinning Canvas.
— NXT Champion Finn Balor def. Guru Raaj
— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Ricochet & Dilsher Shanky & Giant Zanjeer def. Cesaro & Dolph Ziggler & King Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura
— AJ Styles def. Jeet Rama
— Charlotte Flair & Sareena Sandhu def. Bayley & Natalya
— 6-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher def. Jinder Mahal & The Bollywood Boyz
Prior to the main event, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair came out to say hello to the Indian fans, but was cut off by a heel promo from Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz. Drew McIntyre made the save and introduced Indus Sher.
The show ended with all the Indian wrestlers in the ring celebrating with Drew McIntyre and Triple H. Everyone was given colorful garlands.
WWE
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
Owens Stuns The ‘Tribal Chief’
The Friday Night Smackdown main event was supposed to feature Adam Pierce’s return to the ring against the special counsel of the “Tribal Chief”, Paul Heyman. Instead, it turned into another wild brawl between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, with the later finally getting a measure of revenge. Owens delivered not one, but two stunners before driving Reigns through the announce table with a pop-up powerbomb.
The Conspiracy Against Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn continued his quest to reveal a conspiracy at the heart of WWE once again this week, bringing his documentary crew to ringside as he handcuffed himself to the barricade for a good chunk of the show. Zayn remained that way until jumping both Big E and Apollo Crews during an Intercontinental Championship defense, causing the match to end in a No Contest.
Belair Overcomes All Obstacles
The rivalry between Bayley and Bianca Belair continued this week as the two Superstars faced off in an obstacle course obviously meant to play off Belair’s athletic background.
Bayley’s course was much, much easier than her opponent’s as she simply ran around some of the obstacles. Not only did Belair complete a more difficult course, including hurdles, climbing walls, and legitimately carrying Otis on her back, but she still somehow managed to beat Bayley’s time.
Cesaro’s Momentum Continues
Cesaro is undeniable on a hot streak. The “Swiss Superman” used the momentum of his somewhat surprise singles victory over Daniel Bryan last week to propel him to yet another win this Friday night on Smackdown; this time over one half of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions in Dolph Ziggler. Cesaro has officially declared for the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match.
Post-Match Interviews
Below are WWE digital exclusive post-match interviews with King Baron Corbin, fresh off his victory over Dominik Mysterio, Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Has Returned To The Ring
WWE Statement On The Passing Of Broadcast Icon Larry King
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/23): New Champions Crowned, Tenzan Returns
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Jon Moxley Discusses If He Would Be Open To Working With WWE Again
-
WWE2 days ago
The Undertaker Discusses CM Punk’s Switch To MMA & Praises Brock Lesnar
-
WWE2 days ago
Big E Believes WWE Will Look At Part-Time Talent To Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Smackdown Results (1/22): Big E Defends, Women’s Tag Team Champions In Action, Owens Stuns Reigns
-
WWE2 days ago
Alundra Blayze Reveals Her Interest In Having One More Match
-
WWE14 hours ago
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
-
AEW2 days ago
Tony Khan Discusses The Process Of Bringing Fans Back To AEW Dynamite
-
WWE1 day ago
Several More Names Confirmed For Royal Rumble Matches; Updated Lists