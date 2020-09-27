Drew McIntyre Comments On His Ambulance Match & Upcoming WWE 24

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with PWInsider.com about his upcoming ambulance match and his WWE 24 which will be released soon.

When discussing his WWE 24, McIntyre spoke about the documentary and how it will show people things that they never expected to see.

“You can expect everything. Chronicle basically told the story, leading to the situation we’re in now, leading to the pandemic and you know, after all these years, like I’m going to have my moment in the stadium, you got to see me go through every emotion of anger, frustration, to acceptance, to realizing that it was so much bigger than my selfish moment, that we had a chance to take people’s minds off such a difficult time and that’s something that I’m most proud of, and that Wrestlemania moment means the absolute world to me, and you got to kind of experience that journey with me and I’ve said this before, I’ve said this to yourself in the past, my ups and downs prepared me for any situation and I feel the same regarding the current situation, so that kinda followed that story up to Wrestlemania. With the 24, you’re going to see things that I promised myself you would never, ever see. Stories and videos that I promised myself the world would never get to see because these days what you see on TV is basically Drew Galloway with the volume turned up ever so slightly. I’m a bit silly, I’m a bit goofy, I’m a bit sarcastic, I’m not funny at times, I’m not afraid to fall flat on my face but I love wrestling and when the bell rings I kick ass. So you’re going to get to see the whole journey, not just the beginning of WWE and the time I was away and everything I was able to achieve and the ride to winning the WWE Championship, you’re going to see Drew Galloway, Drew McIntyre’s backyard wrestling footage he swore the world would never ever ever ever ever see. It’s in there, and it’s going to be my closest friends and family, and I don’t even know half the people they spoke to but I made it very clear – just don’t hold back, I’m an open book, I don’t want to lie to my fans, you know I’ve been in the public eye for so long, they’ve seen my ups, they’ve seen my downs, we’ve been through it together, that’s why we have this connection, and it’s going to be all the good times and the bad times, that it’s going to get that detail.”

McIntyre will go one on one with Randy Orton tonight for the WWE Championship in an Ambulance Match, and McIntyre revealed he has been doing his research ahead of the match.