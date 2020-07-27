Drew McIntyre Contemplates Which Match Stipulation To Choose

Drew McIntyre will be competing against Dolph Ziggler tonight on WWE Raw and the WWE Champion has been contemplating what stipulation he will choose.

Last week saw Ziggler beg for one more match against Drew McIntyre, allowing the Scotsman to choose the stipulation this time around. It’s unclear whether or not the match will be for the WWE Championship at this point, but McIntyre is choosing the stipulation.

On social media, McIntyre actually teased the idea that he might pick an Eye for an Eye match, but after Ziggler dared him to make it career vs career the WWE Champion came up with another idea.

I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week 👀 https://t.co/FATh3IUp2m — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

make it career for career, coward https://t.co/HjcbP5wF7W — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 26, 2020