Drew McIntyre Defends WWE Title Against Big Show… 20 Minutes After Defeating Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

As you’ve likely heard by now, Scottish juggernaut Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar on night two of WrestleMania 36, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.

All throughout tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE teased “BREAKING NEWS” related to what happened after the WrestleMania main event went off the air.

In the show’s final segment, WWE ran never-before-seen footage of McIntyre returning to the ring post-WrestleMania for his first interview as champ.

After thanking the fans at home, and even giving a shout-out to Paul Heyman for motivating him with anger to keep getting back up, McIntyre was interrupted and challenged by none other than… the Big Show!

The World’s Largest Athlete continued to poke and prod at the new champion’s ego, hoping to bait him into defending the WWE Championship. Eventually Show resorted to slapping him across the face, prompting McIntyre to call for the bell.

Show surprised the already exhausted champion with huge tackles and body slams early on; remember, just 20 minutes before this, he fought and survived Brock Lesnar. While the Giant put an absolute beating on him, McIntyre ultimately survived everything from a second rope elbow drop to the chokeslam, before putting down Show with a monstrous Claymore Kick.

And just like that, Drew McIntyre has successfully defended the world title.