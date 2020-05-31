Drew McIntyre Discusses Being Able To Go Off Script In His Promos

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where he discussed his freedom on the microphone during his promos.

McIntyre has flourished in recent months both in the ring and on the microphone and a lot of that is down to him being able to cut unscripted promos.

“I mean, inevitably, it comes down to Vince McMahon being cool with everything and, if it’s working, he’s going to be cool with it,” McIntyre said. “I think, like, a Paul Heyman knows exactly who I am, what I’m capable of and what I was doing outside of the company, and was maybe looking for that opportunity to let me be myself, to allow Mr McMahon to see that.”

The Scotsman pinpointed one particular moment where he believes he gained some trust due to a promo he cut unscripted during a dark segment.