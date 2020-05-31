Drew McIntyre Discusses Being Able To Go Off Script In His Promos

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where he discussed his freedom on the microphone during his promos.
McIntyre has flourished in recent months both in the ring and on the microphone and a lot of that is down to him being able to cut unscripted promos.
“I mean, inevitably, it comes down to Vince McMahon being cool with everything and, if it’s working, he’s going to be cool with it,” McIntyre said. “I think, like, a Paul Heyman knows exactly who I am, what I’m capable of and what I was doing outside of the company, and was maybe looking for that opportunity to let me be myself, to allow Mr McMahon to see that.”
The Scotsman pinpointed one particular moment where he believes he gained some trust due to a promo he cut unscripted during a dark segment.
“I can’t pinpoint exactly but Paul Heyman reminded me recently that there was a particular promo that I did,” McIntyre remembers. “It was a dark match after RAW had finished, it was a Cage Match and he basically said, ‘Go buy some time.’
“I went out, sat on the barricade and I was just myself, I was Drew Galloway, I interacted with the crowd and I remember fans stopping and turning round, and walking back down because I was just having fun, being silly – being the real Drew – being sarcastic, telling jokes aren’t funny half the time and that’s the real me – but when the bell rings, they also know I’m going to kick butt.”