Drew McIntyre Discusses His Original ‘Broken Dreams’ Song Potentially Returning

The ‘Broken Dream’s theme song is one fans have wanted to see return, and Drew McIntyre spoke about the possibility of that.

The song was incredibly popular but was changed when McIntyre made his return to WWE, opting to go with a new song featuring bagpipes.

When appearing on the Battleground podcast, McIntyre admitted that he does want to bring back his original song for a special moment, but at the moment he doesn’t think it matches his character.