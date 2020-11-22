Drew McIntyre Discusses His Original ‘Broken Dreams’ Song Potentially Returning

The ‘Broken Dream’s theme song is one fans have wanted to see return, and Drew McIntyre spoke about the possibility of that.
The song was incredibly popular but was changed when McIntyre made his return to WWE, opting to go with a new song featuring bagpipes.
When appearing on the Battleground podcast, McIntyre admitted that he does want to bring back his original song for a special moment, but at the moment he doesn’t think it matches his character.
“Personally, I have visions of it coming back for a special occasion and then hopefully releasing it for download because it is talked about all the time. It was such a popular song. I personally think it’s great. If you look up the ‘Broken Dreams’ lyrics and check the story, it kind of matches my career story, which is interesting. It’s just a little slow for me, right now. I love the bagpipes and war music. It doesn’t quite match the current Drew McIntyre, but I do want to bring it back for special occasions,” said McIntyre. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)