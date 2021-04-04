Drew McIntyre Discusses Possibly Opening WWE WrestleMania 37

Drew McIntyre will challenge for the WWE Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37, and he’s spoken about possibly opening the show.

McIntyre will collide with Bobby Lashley in singles action on night one of the show, on April 10th, and there has been speculation about if that match will open the show.

Of course, the first match of the night will be given the very first entrance in front of a live crowd for over a year, which will no doubt be a special moment. When speaking with Wrasslinews, McIntyre admitted he’s happy to be opening or closing the show, noting that the first reaction is going to be special.

“I would be happy opening the show or closing the show. This year’s so unique in the sense that, you know, the last match — every match at WrestleMania is a main event, let’s be realistic. If you’re on WrestleMania, you’re in a main event. When you’re fighting for the Championship, generally, it’s cool to close the show. This is such a unique WrestleMania, without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is going to be so, so special. So that’s why I said, ‘If I finish last, if I’m in that last match, that’s phenomenal, that’s fantastic, that’s tradition. But if I’m in that opening match, to me, that’s also — it’s just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy, all those pent up reactions that we’ve been keeping inside for a year, that’s going to be special too, so either way, I’m happy.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)

Prior to facing Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 37, Drew first has to go through King Corbin on WWE Raw.