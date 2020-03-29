Drew McIntyre Discusses WWE WrestleMania 36 Being In An Empty Arena

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with SuperSport about WWE WrestleMania 36, discussing the show happening in front of no fans this year.

McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble to earn the right to headline WWE WrestleMania this year, challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. However, that moment will now come with no fans and Drew gave his thoughts on the situation.

“I don’t think there are quite the words for it,” Drew began. “I had visions for how it would go in that stadium…but right now, looking at the bigger picture, the fact that I’ve got the opportunity to fight for the WWE Title, after an 18-year journey, against Brock Lesnar, in the main event at WrestleMania. This can be a moment of escape for everybody.”

Drew also spoke about how his desire to become the first-ever British WWE Champion could provide a deep moment for people at this time.

“Becoming the WWE Champion finally after 19 years, becoming the first British Champion, hopefully, will make people feel something on a deeper level and that is very important to me too,” he concluded.