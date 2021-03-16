Drew McIntyre Drops An F-Bomb On WWE Raw Talk

In the PG world of WWE, swearing is something that people don’t expect, however on WWE Raw Talk this week, Drew McIntyre dropped an F-Bomb.

McIntyre, who will be challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37, was speaking passionately about his feud with Sheamus when the F-Bomb slipped out.

Drew was unloading on his feelings when he ended up accidentally coming out with the line, which WWE censored. McIntyre quickly caught himself in the moment and apologized several times, while R-Truth helped to cover over the situation for him as well.