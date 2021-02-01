Drew McIntyre is still the WWE Champion after a short, but wild title defense against the legendary Goldberg this Sunday night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The two juggernauts met in a wild brawl before the match even began, resulting in the champion taking a brutal spear through the ringside barricade. Once the bell rang, McIntyre took a second spear from the WCW icon and even Goldberg’s signature Jackhammer, but continued to kick out no matter what was levied against him.

McIntyre scored a hard-fought victory after delivering two Claymore Kicks, but the real moment of the match came afterwards — as Goldberg paid respect to the still-reigning world champion.

WWE cameras caught up with McIntyre after the match, who said he was “humbled” by the post-match praise he received from one of pro-wrestling’s all-time heavy hitters. Unfortunately, the champ wouldn’t reveal exactly what his opponent told him after their battle.

McIntyre will likely go on to WrestleMania 37, where he could face off against the winner of the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match, the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge. Of course there are still two big events left on the road to Mania, with WWE Elimination Chamber on February 21 and WWE Fastlane on March 21, so nothing is set in stone.