Drew McIntyre Match Announced For WWE Raw Go-Home Show

WWE ran a video during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown advertising a singles match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Buddy Murphy for the May 4th Monday Night Raw go-home show.

McIntyre is set to defend his title against the “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins next Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank. Raw went off the air this past week with Rollins narrowly avoiding a devastating Claymore Kick, only for his sole remaining disciple Murphy feeling the wrath of the Scottish juggernaut instead.

As noted, also announced for the Raw go-home show is a “last chance” gauntlet match, with the winner earning an injured Apollo Crews’ spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match next weekend.