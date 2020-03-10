Drew McIntyre May Have Murdered Rowan’s Weird Spider Thing On WWE Raw

It would appear that Erick Rowan’s new eight-legged friend may have been a short-term guest on Monday Night Raw.

Last week’s show saw the big reveal of the mysterious, burlap-sack covered crate that Rowan’s been carrying around for the past few months – a large animatronic spider that didn’t exactly impress fans. This week, contender to the throne Drew McIntyre literally squashed the gimmick.

The two super heavyweight Superstars squared off in a singles match on Raw, with Rowan running right into a big boot as soon as the bell rang. The action quickly spilled to the floor, where McIntyre hoisted up the heavy steel steps and used them to squash the still-covered crate.

A furious Rowan stormed after his opponent looking for immediate revenge, but McIntyre tossed him around the ring with ease, delivering the Future Shock DDT and a thunderous Claymore Kick to score the victory. McIntyre is set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Sources have told us that no animatronic creatures were killed in the making of this segment.