Drew McIntyre On A Potential WWE Championship Storyline With Jinder Mahal

While Jinder Mahal may now be back on the injured list, Drew McIntyre spoke about the possibility of having a WWE Championship match with him.

Mahal, who only just returned to WWE several weeks ago, is now back on the injured list after suffering a ruptured patella which required surgery. However, fans have spoken about the possibility of him competing against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship due to the 3MB history that they share.

While a possible WWE Championship match might not be a long while down the road due to Mahal’s injury, it is something that the current champion is open to. Drew McIntyre spoke with Sports Matters TV where he discussed the possibility of a match between them.

“I think there should. It should be at a WrestleMania or any PPV as long as there’s an appropriate build and an appropriate story told for the fans to invest in,” McIntyre noted. “It’s not just 3MB. There’s so much more to it than that. There’s what happened in the ring and especially down the ring that people don’t know about in our personal private lives and what was going on at the time especially with me. “He was there the whole time, both getting fired and me trying to go out there in the independents to make my name. He went off, kind of gave up [and]stopped working out. He turned his life around, went back to WWE and became WWE Champion before me. It wasn’t exactly universally praised as when I won the WWE Championship, so there’s so many possible layers to this story that the world has seen on television and have not seen. It could make for one of the most memorable feuds of all time. There’s so much material.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)