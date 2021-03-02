Drew McIntyre On Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title Victory: “He’s Worked Hard For It”

Drew McIntyre was on the recent episode of Raw Talk, where he commented on Bobby Lashley becoming WWE Champion.

The Hurt Business star was able to defeat The Miz in the main event of WWE Raw last night to win the World Title for the first time in his career, and former champion, McIntyre, admitted that Lashley has earned this run.

“He’s worked hard for it,” said McIntyre on RAW Talk. “The man is an absolute animal in every possible way, in the gym and ring. He’s earned this moment.”

Drew also spoke about the possibility of facing Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 37 after he made it clear on WWE Raw that his goal is to headline the show again this year.

“The idea of Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is pretty big for me, it feels like a significant match for RAW. If it happens at the biggest stage of them all, that’s just fine with me.” He added, “There’s no way I’m not going to try and work myself into the main event of WrestleMania.”

McIntyre was also in action on WWE Raw last night in an excellent match with Sheamus, and he reflected on the bout saying that they kicked the crap out of each other.