Drew McIntyre On ‘Canvas 2 Canvas’, Top 10 WrestleMania Musical Entrances

WrestleMania Musical Entrances

The latest edition of WWE Top 10 features some of the best live musical entrances from throughout the history of WrestleMania. Remember when Limp Bizkit played the Undertaker to the ring on the Grandest Stage of Them All? Totally happened.

McIntyre on ‘Canvas 2 Canvas’

The Scottish juggernaut Drew McIntyre is the latest WWE Superstar to be featured on Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger, the longest running series on WWE’s YouTube channel. McIntyre is slated to challenge Brock Lesnar for the world title at WrestleMania 36.