Drew McIntyre On Facing Tyson Fury: “Our Superstars Are Getting A Shot First”

Things are heating up between Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury, but the new WWE Champion has assured fans that actual members of the WWE roster will be first in line when he defends the belt.

Prior to WrestleMania 36, Fury gave his predictions for the card and excitedly proclaimed that McIntyre would take down the “Beast Incarnate” to become the new world champion. After McIntyre actually won the title, the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion wasted little time in throwing down a challenge to the Scottish juggernaut; “Anytime. Any Place. Anywhere.”

Fury is no stranger to the WWE Universe, growing up a wrestling fan and stepping into the squared circle himself just last year, defeating Braun Strowman by count-out at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

For what it’s worth, Drew McIntyre appeared on The Bump this morning for his first interview on the show as champion, and was specifically asked about challenges being thrown down between him and Fury.

While McIntyre seems ready enough to take on the boxing great, he insisted that his fellow WWE Superstars will be first in line before an outsider.

“Our Superstars are getting a shot first, because they deserve it and they’ve worked for it,” the new champ declared. “If he wants the match, it’s fine. If he wants it in the UK, that’s fine. I don’t care. He’s got the deadly hands, but what’s he going to to when I take him down and smash him when he’s on his back? He’s nothing.”