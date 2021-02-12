Connect with us

WWE

Drew McIntyre Open To Ideas Outside Of WWE

Published

2 hours ago

on

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre may currently be the WWE Champion, but he has admitted to being open to ideas from outside of the company as well.

Wrestlers expanding and working outside of the WWE bubble is something many top stars have gone on to do, from John Cena and Batista to a more recent example being Sasha Banks, with her appearance on ‘The Mandalorian.’ It appears that McIntyre is also open to that idea as well.


“I’m very open to hearing pitches. People come to me all the time with potential ideas. My big thing is that if I can help, I want to make a difference,” Drew told SeventySix Capital Leadership Series.

However, Drew did go on to make it clear that right now he is focused on being WWE Champion, and even after retiring he wants to continue doing something in the wrestling industry, but if there’s something else he can do, then he’s open to that.

“Right now, I’m so focused on being WWE Champion and bringing those eyeballs, I just can’t imagine doing much outside this world unless it helps someone else. That’s where my mind is at right now. When I retire, I will still work in this industry in some capacity. If there is some avenue that I feel will help my brand, I will go there. More specifically, if I can make a difference for somebody, I will be there at the drop of the hat. Everyone asks, ‘are you going to do movies or TV shows one day?’ Maybe one day. If they do Braveheart 2 where they put Wallace back together and he comes back as a zombie, I’ll play him. Right now, I’m very focused on WWE.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Drew will be defending his WWE Championship at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, inside the steel structure itself. He will be competing against five former World Champions in the form of; Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Sheamus, and The Miz.

Carlito Speaks About Wanting To Help Younger Talents

Published

13 mins ago

on

Feb 12, 2021

By

Carlito

Carlito recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell where he reflected on his WWE Royal Rumble return and wanting to help younger talents.

Carlito spoke about why he wanted to return at the WWE Royal Rumble, admitting that he wanted to end things on greater terms.


“I didn’t like the way things ended. I didn’t expect it would be ten years to get back, but I wanted to at least, even if I came back one time, leave a better taste in my mouth and feel like the hatchet was buried and everything was on the up and up. I’m happy to be back and back around. If that was my last time, it was nice to finally come back and end things on better terms,” he said.

Carlito was then asked about his future with the company and possibly being a coach or producer, and he stated that he always enjoys helping younger stars.

“I’ve always liked helping the younger guys. I want the business to do better as a whole. Any part that I can do, I will help out where I can.”We’ll see what the future holds. If the conditions are right, I’d love to be back. That was my whole goal. Go away, take a breather, and come back.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

WWE

Triple H Provides An Update On The Status Of Pat McAfee

Published

40 mins ago

on

Feb 12, 2021

By

Triple H

During his latest media conference call ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, Triple H gave an update on Pat McAfee.

McAfee was heavily involved in WWE NXT throughout 2020, feuding with Adam Cole throughout the year. He competed in a singles match against Cole at WWE NXT Takeover XXX, and then stepped inside the WarGames structure as well.


When discussing if Pat would return to the company down the line, Triple H admitted that right now the only thing stopping that is Pat’s busy schedule.

“Pat’s limitations are that he’s a busy guy. He’s one of the most successful media personalities. Every weekend he seems to be trending with everything he does. Going into the playoffs and Super Bowl, it was a very busy time for him. Everyone leans into everything and has a take on it, and Pat loves that, as do we. His learning about his ‘firing’ on-air was greatly exaggerated. Pat is a busy dude and we’ve been talking about it. He said, ‘give me a moment to breathe when the Super Bowl is over’ because he just got married not too long ago. ‘If I don’t take a breath after the Super Bowl, I may not be married much longer.’ My words, not his. He just needed to take a breather and if we can engage here back again. He loves it and that’s the one thing I love about Pat,” Triple H said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

WWE

A-Kid Set To Defend Heritage Cup & Ben Carter In Action On 2/18 WWE NXT UK

Published

1 hour ago

on

Feb 12, 2021

By

WWE has announced several big matches for WWE NXT UK next week, which includes the Heritage Cup being defended.

A-Kid will be putting the Heritage Cup on the line next week, which is the prize he won for being the victor of the recent tournament. He will be defending it against Sha Samuels.


On top of that, Ben Carter will be back in action, although no opponent has been confirmed yet. Finally, there will be a major hoss fight as Rampage Brown collides with Joe Coffey.

