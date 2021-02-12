Drew McIntyre Open To Ideas Outside Of WWE

Drew McIntyre may currently be the WWE Champion, but he has admitted to being open to ideas from outside of the company as well.

Wrestlers expanding and working outside of the WWE bubble is something many top stars have gone on to do, from John Cena and Batista to a more recent example being Sasha Banks, with her appearance on ‘The Mandalorian.’ It appears that McIntyre is also open to that idea as well.

“I’m very open to hearing pitches. People come to me all the time with potential ideas. My big thing is that if I can help, I want to make a difference,” Drew told SeventySix Capital Leadership Series.

However, Drew did go on to make it clear that right now he is focused on being WWE Champion, and even after retiring he wants to continue doing something in the wrestling industry, but if there’s something else he can do, then he’s open to that.

“Right now, I’m so focused on being WWE Champion and bringing those eyeballs, I just can’t imagine doing much outside this world unless it helps someone else. That’s where my mind is at right now. When I retire, I will still work in this industry in some capacity. If there is some avenue that I feel will help my brand, I will go there. More specifically, if I can make a difference for somebody, I will be there at the drop of the hat. Everyone asks, ‘are you going to do movies or TV shows one day?’ Maybe one day. If they do Braveheart 2 where they put Wallace back together and he comes back as a zombie, I’ll play him. Right now, I’m very focused on WWE.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Drew will be defending his WWE Championship at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, inside the steel structure itself. He will be competing against five former World Champions in the form of; Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Sheamus, and The Miz.