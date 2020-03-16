Drew McIntyre Praises Brock Lesnar

2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre recently sat down with James Delow on the Gorilla Position Podcast to talk about his upcoming match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. McIntyre says that seeing him across from Lesnar in the match graphic was an important moment for him.

Transcriptions via Douglas Canavin at Wrestling INC.

“That’s something I certainly took a moment to take in, namely when I saw the graphic, because I have used that image as motivation from my time outside the company. Even my time returning to WWE, the ultimate dream situation is Brock Lesnar. He’s the ultimate mainstream attraction we have, and just so unpredictable and believable.”

McIntyre wants to get good enough to match up to Lesnar, and his advocate Paul Heyman.

“I want to build my body up to stand in front of him and look like I should be able to fight Brock Lesnar, and I want to get good enough in the ring that I should be able to go toe to toe with Brock Lesnar, and I want to get good enough on the mic that I can go toe to toe with Paul Heyman.”

McIntyre praised Lesnar’s business acumen, saying that the former-UFC Fighter has taught him things that few others could.

“He’s a very intelligent individual when it comes to business is the way to put it. Like he gets it more than anybody I’ve ever spoken to, and is really helping me think about things you just wouldn’t think about and not many people could teach you because nobody has quite reached the level he’s reached.”

Drew McIntyre is as of writing still scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 on April 5th, but the recent COVID-19 Outbreak may change that. ProWrestling.com will keep you updated.