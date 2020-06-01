Drew McIntyre Praises Drake Maverick’s Farewell WWE NXT Run

Drake Maverick was announced as part of WWE’s recent releases as the company cut costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite being officially let go by the company, WWE has kept using him for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.
Maverick had already been announced as part of the tournament and the two parties came to a decision to allow him to work it. WWE has since turned this into a storyline with Maverick’s career being on the line as he tries to win the title in order to save his career.
Maverick’s journey has been impressive and fans have certainly got behind him as he has made it all the way to the final, which will take place this week on WWE NXT.
Someone who knows Maverick very well is Drew McIntyre. Both men came up through the British independent scene and spent time together in TNA and WWE. During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, McIntyre praised Maverick for his work ethic and stated that he thinks Maverick could be used in multiple ways.
“It’s the real Drake Maverick. That’s the real Spud. He is very, very passionate about this industry, much like myself. He’s always wanted to do it. He’s [given]his entire life to it. You know, again, in the situation that he was in, he just put his heart on his sleeve and just told the world, ‘I’m still going to keep doing this’. He would and he’d be successful wherever he went – but I think he’s so capable of multiple different roles, not just in the ring,” said McIntyre. “He’s so talented when it comes to his mind. He could be writing the show, he could be helping with characters, he can be on the show, he can be a manager. He’s so multi-talented and I do think, going off of this storyline, which he created himself, he will be around and he’s going to have a long future here, not just on camera but off-camera, too.”