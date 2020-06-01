Drew McIntyre Praises Drake Maverick’s Farewell WWE NXT Run

Drake Maverick was announced as part of WWE’s recent releases as the company cut costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite being officially let go by the company, WWE has kept using him for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

Maverick had already been announced as part of the tournament and the two parties came to a decision to allow him to work it. WWE has since turned this into a storyline with Maverick’s career being on the line as he tries to win the title in order to save his career.

Maverick’s journey has been impressive and fans have certainly got behind him as he has made it all the way to the final, which will take place this week on WWE NXT.

Someone who knows Maverick very well is Drew McIntyre. Both men came up through the British independent scene and spent time together in TNA and WWE. During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, McIntyre praised Maverick for his work ethic and stated that he thinks Maverick could be used in multiple ways.