Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton Set To Compete Inside Hell In A Cell

Another match has been confirmed for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV, with Drew McIntyre’s title defence now being set.

McIntyre’s feud with Randy Orton is set to continue as he will defend his title against the Legend Killer for the third time. However, this time they will be competing inside Hell in a Cell.

McIntyre has defeated Orton in a traditional singles match at WWE SummerSlam, and then again at WWE Clash Of Champions in an ambulance match. However, Orton has made it clear this rivalry will not end until he is the WWE Champion, therefore they are going to compete once again.

As well as that match, the Universal Championship match for the show has also been confirmed, with Roman Reigns set to defend his title once again against Jey Uso. This match will also be inside the Hell in a Cell stipulation.

The upcoming PPV will take place inside WWE’s ThunderDome on Sunday, 25 October.