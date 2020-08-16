Drew McIntyre Reacts To Randy Orton’s TikTok Video

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton has continued to heat up online over this weekend with both men using social media to push their feud.

This weekend the current number one contender, Randy Orton posted a video on TikTok of him playing with some WWE action figures. The toys he used were of him and Drew McIntyre, where Orton has himself hitting an RKO and winning the WWE Championship.

Clearly, the WWE Champion saw that video and he reacted on social media, telling Orton to enjoy these moments as he is going to break both Orton’s legs and arms at WWE SummerSlam.

Enjoy these last special moments where you can play with yourself, @RandyOrton, because I'm going to break both your arms and legs at #SummerSlam https://t.co/P2sLrTTVWq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 15, 2020

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will go one on one at WWE SummerSlam next week in what is expected to be the main event for the WWE Championship.