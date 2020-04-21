Drew McIntyre Reflects On Being Part Of Several Random Groups

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast where he reflected on being in lots of random groups.

While he is now working very much alone as a fantastic singles competitor, he had moved from group to group previously, which he admitted was frustrating.

“I want everything to be real and good from a story perspective,” said McIntyre on Chasing Glory when discussing his feud with Seth Rollins. “I was in groups for so long. When I was frustrated, I was like, ‘I keep going from group to group to group.’ Dolph and I, that was cool. Then it was me, Corbin and Lashley for some reason, we called ourselves the Buddies of Bedlam and we’d lose to The Shield all the time. Then I was with Shane, which is cool, because I learned a lot. But it was always groups that I was part of.

However, even though being part of different groups was frustrating for McIntyre, he now sees it as a good thing, as all of his title feuds will feel fresh.

“Things work out the way they work out. Inevitably, when I won the title, I was talking to one of the writers and he pointed out, ‘You can feud with anyone, you’ve always been part of groups.’ I’m the first champion that has fresh feuds with everybody”

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.