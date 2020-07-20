WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast where he reflected on his feud against Brock Lesnar.

Drew feuded with the Beast from WWE’s Royal Rumble to WWE WrestleMania 36 where he managed to take the WWE Championship from Lesnar in a dominating fashion. However, the two men competed to an empty arena and Drew admitted he was open to the idea of facing Lesnar again when fans return.

“Yeah. I mean, I’d love any opportunity to get in the ring with Brock Lesnar, but that match really cemented and set the tone and the kind of champion I’m going to be going forward. The whole build to the match really did, like I owned Brock all the way through that feud, which is very unusual,” said Drew. “Usually, Brock would dominate the feud. He’ll beat his opponent up all the way to the match and he’ll win generally, or Brock will slip on a banana peel, get a little blow, and then his opponent will slip over on him after 20 minutes. I dominated him up till the match and then I dominated him in the match. I kicked out of the F-5 on one and I beat him in five minutes and then beat Big Show back to back on the same night. But that Brock match and the type of, you know, a mainstream superstar like other level athlete Brock is really said to the world. You know, this is the guy right now and this is another level, you know, monster right now. Obviously, you know, the environment, it was in maybe wasn’t ideal, but nonetheless, it cemented who I was going forward.”

Drew also spoke about how his feud inspired a lot of people, as he proved that anybody can chase after their dreams.

“But in today’s day and age with social media, I saw and I look on social media, it just amazes me like how much people are excited about the run I’ve been on and inspired. You mentioned earlier, you know, my story, the fact that I’ve got to be myself finally and that’s what got me over and is being myself and telling my real story and overcoming, you know, so many times I was knocked on my ass, I never gave up. I fought and fought, believed in my dream, and achieved my dream and the people speaking out to me and saying, you know, you’ve really inspired me to chase my dream and just cause my dream’s to be WWE Champion. Your dream might need to get a promotion at the office. It doesn’t have to be something, you know, way crazy outside the box like me. Just have the same mindset. Be accountable for the person in the mirror. Just bust your butt. You can do absolutely anything.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

McIntyre once again defended his WWE Championship at WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, defeating Dolph Ziggler to continue his impressive run as champion.