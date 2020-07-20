Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title Despite Ziggler’s Unique Extreme Rules Stipulation

At this point, it’s time to start asking if anyone has what it takes to defeat Drew McIntyre right now.

The WWE Champion retained his title tonight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, despite a completely one-sided stipulation thrown at him by opponent Dolph Ziggler at the very last second.

The “Showoff” earned the right to choose the stipulation for his world title match against the “Scottish Psychopath” weeks ago, but used the advantage to play mind games until literally seconds before the bell rang on tonight’s pay-per-view.

Ziggler announced that their bout would be an Extreme Rules match for the WWE Championship – but only for him. He would be allowed to use all the weapons at his disposal, while McIntyre was forced to play by the rules of a standard wrestling match. If he were to be counted out, disqualified, or lost the match for any reason, Dolph would become the new champion.

Despite all this, McIntyre was able to shake off an incredible main event-level performance from Ziggler, withstanding numerous steel chair shots, the Fameasser, Zig-Zag and even a Rock Bottom into a pile of chairs.

Just as Ziggler was lining up for a bit of Sweet Chin Music, the champ responded with one of the most devastating Claymore Kicks of his entire career, pinning the “Showoff” to retain.