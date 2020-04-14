Drew McIntyre Reveals Brock Lesnar Questioned Why He Was In 3MB

Drew McIntyre recently revealed a story about himself and Brock Lesnar from his 3MB run where Brock Lesnar questioned why he was involved in the group.

Drew spoke to Sports Illustrated about how Brock Lesnar actually pulled him to one side and asked him why he was involved in the faction. Despite the fact that Drew wasn’t being booked as a top talent at the time, Lesnar clearly saw something in him as a talent.

“I remember it well. Brock was not long back at that point from UFC. He pulled me aside, and he straight-up asked me, ‘Why are you involved in this?’ He was so confused, but he saw something in me and believed in me. It’s pretty crazy, all these years later, I was the guy to take the title from him at WrestleMania,” McIntyre said.