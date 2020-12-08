Drew McIntyre Reveals He Has Wanted To Face AJ Styles Since He Was 16

Drew McIntyre will be going one on one with AJ Styles at WWE TLC, and he has admitted it’s a match he’s always wanted to have.

The two men will be going one on one in a tables, ladders, and chairs match for the WWE Championship in a highly anticipated clash, but it’s not just the fans who are excited for this one.

Drew McIntyre appeared on Raw Talk this week where he admitted this is match he’s wanted since he was 16, and they’ve kept missing each other until this point.

“You know a lot of fans are buzzing about this match because we’re facing each other the first time ever,” said McIntyre. “I’ve wanted this match since I was 16. I’ve been waiting for a long time [to step into the ring with Styles].” “Over the years, we kept passing each other like ships in the night,” he said. “When AJ was in a different company, I was in WWE. When he came here, I wasn’t here. But when I came to Raw, he moved to SmackDown. Now, finally, we’re in the same place.”

Drew also spoke about their upcoming WWE Championship match, and he confessed that AJ does have an advantage heading into it.