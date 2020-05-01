Drew McIntyre Reveals He Is “Actively Working And Pushing” For A U.K. PPV

WWE hosting a major PPV event in the United Kingdom is something that many members of the WWE Universe have been pushing and hoping will happen for a while.
With Drew McIntyre becoming the first-ever British WWE Champion, that dream might have taken a step closer to reality. During the recent WWE Virtual Roundtable, McIntyre revealed he is working incredibly hard to make this a reality.
The WWE Champion said: “That’s something I’m not just visualising, it’s something I’m actively working and pushing and talking about whenever I do UK media. I’m always trying to think outside the box. Ol’ Tyson Fury seems to want to get involved in something. If it takes getting a Battle Of Britain going to get us a UK PPV I don’t care.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.)