Yesterday it was confirmed that Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19, and during WWE Raw, he claimed he doesn’t have symptoms.

Despite his positive test, the WWE Champion appeared on WWE Raw (via satellite) last night to give a full update on his condition. McIntyre revealed that he is one of the lucky ones who doesn’t have any symptoms, but he took the time to urge people to be careful, to wear masks, and to socially distance.

“I wish I could have been there with ya’ll tonight in the ThunderDome, but unfortunately, as I’m sure you’ve heard, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly. Don’t think you can’t catch it, because you can. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. The only way we’re going to be able to stop this thing is by working together. Please, wear your masks and follow social distancing guidelines. It’s not just to protect you, it’s to protect everyone and their loved ones. I’ll see you all really really soon. Until then, stay safe,” said McIntyre. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

It is currently unknown when Drew McIntyre will be back in a WWE ring, but he is going to be gone for at least two weeks as he quarantines. Despite his positive test, Drew did accept Goldberg’s challenge for the WWE Royal Rumble, and he is expected to be defending his title against the WWE Hall Of Famer at the event, which takes place on January 31.