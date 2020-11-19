Drew McIntyre Reveals His WWE Raw Sword Actually Belongs To Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre had a major entrance on WWE Raw this week featuring a huge sword. But it turns out, that it actually belonged to Vince McMahon, because, of course it does.

While it was Sheamus who gifted McIntyre the sword in a backstage segment on WWE Raw, the new WWE Champion revealed that it is one of Vince’s personal items. During an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, McIntyre discussed how the entrance was put together.

“We [Vince McMahon and I] had a conversation about it,” McIntyre said about doing a special entrance. “Once the boss gets something in his head — I was just thinking of walking out with a kilt — obviously, he likes to take it a little bit further and suddenly we have the sword and the pyro. He was very hands-on with this. The sword that I had was actually gifted to him by Stephanie and Hunter. I believe the conversation went, ‘We need the sword.’ ‘We don’t have a sword, sir.’ ‘I have a sword.’ I heard that story and told him, ‘Of course you have a sword.’ I believe Hunter and Stephanie were in Scotland and they got it from a legitimate sword manufacturer. I’m from Scotland and I’ve never seen ‘The Sword Store.’ They went out of their way to get a legitimate Scottish Claymore as a gift. Suddenly, I’m walking by the ring with the big sword and Hunter is like, ‘Didn’t I get that for Vince?’ ‘Yes, you did.'” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

The entrance proved to be just the start of a good night for McIntyre as he went on to defeat Randy Orton in order to become a two time WWE Champion. Drew will now go to WWE Survivor Series to compete in the main event against Roman Reigns.