Drew McIntyre Reveals The Undertaker Was His Mentor When He First Joined WWE

Fans will remember when Drew McIntyre first joined WWE he was brought in as ‘The Chosen One,’ with Vince McMahon publicly stating he would be a future World Champion.

He was set for a big push in the company, and during an interview with BT Sport, the current WWE Champion revealed that Vince told Drew his mentor was The Undertaker when he first joined.

“When I was I 24, I was told by Vince McMahon, ‘you don’t listen to anybody but The Undertaker. He’s gonna be your mentor. Whenever you have questions, go straight to him.’ The inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I,” McIntyre told BT Sport.

McIntyre then revealed that he was actually set to compete at WrestleMania 26 against the Deadman, but he wasn’t ready and instead Shawn Michaels’ retirement match took place.