Drew McIntyre Reveals The Undertaker Was His Mentor When He First Joined WWE

Fans will remember when Drew McIntyre first joined WWE he was brought in as ‘The Chosen One,’ with Vince McMahon publicly stating he would be a future World Champion.
He was set for a big push in the company, and during an interview with BT Sport, the current WWE Champion revealed that Vince told Drew his mentor was The Undertaker when he first joined.
“When I was I 24, I was told by Vince McMahon, ‘you don’t listen to anybody but The Undertaker. He’s gonna be your mentor. Whenever you have questions, go straight to him.’ The inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I,” McIntyre told BT Sport.
McIntyre then revealed that he was actually set to compete at WrestleMania 26 against the Deadman, but he wasn’t ready and instead Shawn Michaels’ retirement match took place.
“Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready at the time. Things worked out the way they worked out. I believe it led to — instead of myself vs. Undertaker — Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker, the retirement match. Obviously, a phenomenal match. I could not deliver on that level at the time. A lot of time passed and eventually I got the opportunity to have the tag match with myself and Shane McMahon against Undertaker and Roman [Reigns]. After the Goldberg match, our goal was to give him a match that he deserves. It went extra well. He was moving around great and was very happy after the fact. I may have dropped in the conversation, ‘there’s a certain match I was promised 10 years ago.’ I’ve got my list of things that I returned to WWE to do. Number one was win the WWE Championship, which I’ve done. Wrestle The Undertaker, after seeing him at WrestleMania and how good he looked, is up there. I know he’s capable of doing it and I want it to happen before he rides off into the sunset.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)