Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon Trusts Him To Say What He Feels

Drew McIntyre has spoken about the trust that Vince McMahon has in him when it comes to his promos and saying what he feels in the moment.

McIntyre recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, where he discussed how he’s earned the trust of the WWE Chairman to go without a script and do what he thinks is right at the time.

“That’s why I stared straight into the camera after I won the belt from Brock Lesnar last year at WrestleMania,” McIntyre says. “We’re not supposed to do that, but it was very important to me to make a connection with the people at home. Vince [McMahon] trusts me enough to go out and do and say what I feel. If I’m believing it, and it feels right, then the fans believe it. I am grateful to be in this position and fight for the people, and I hope that shows.”

One moment that McIntyre got to have this year was when he spoke openly about his diagnosis with the COVID-19 virus. While other wrestlers have tested positive with the virus, Drew actually got the chance to speak out about it from home on WWE Raw.

“I’m so proud I could deliver that message while I was WWE Champion,” McIntyre says. “The best way to fight this thing is to wear our masks and stay socially distant. I’m following all the safety protocols to the letter. Sometimes I’m a hermit at home, and I still got it. We are going to get through this; we just need to work together. I’m glad I had the opportunity to speak out and hammer home how serious this situation is.”

Finally, McIntyre also spoke about his excitement for WWE WrestleMania 37, where fans will be returning.

“I’m so excited to have fans back at WrestleMania, and I think people genuinely don’t know what’s going to happen in our match. Lashley has really stepped up and deserves this moment. People are invested, and we are going to give the heavyweight title clash that wrestling is all about.”

McIntyre will be going one on one with Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania this year, where he will be challenging for the WWE Championship.