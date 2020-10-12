Drew McIntyre Reveals Which Two Names He Hopes Get Drafted To WWE Raw

The WWE Draft will continue tonight on WWE Raw and Drew McIntyre has revealed which two men he wants to see on the red brand.

It was confirmed during WWE SmackDown last week that the WWE Champion would be remaining on the red brand, and now he is hoping two of his former rivals will be joining him.

McIntyre spoke as part of the Monday Night Raw retrospective panel at New York Comic Con, and he revealed which two men he wants to see be part of WWE Raw moving forwards.

“I’d be a bit curious if Sheamus and I end up on the same show. We’ve known each other since I was 19 and he was about 47 [laughs]and he’s been there through all the ups and downs of my life,” said Drew. “If you check out the 24 special on myself and my career, it’ll kind of take you through the story. You’ll see how important Sheamus has been to my life and career. I think if we get the opportunity to do something pretty special. I want Braun Stroman as well. He’s a big man, I want to give him a big beating.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

Another man from Drew’s past and who, like Sheamus, has a British connection is Wade Barrett. The current WWE NXT commentator recently revealed that a match with Drew McIntyre is one of the only things that would interest him in terms of returning to the ring.