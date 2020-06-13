Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle At This Year’s WWE SummerSlam

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sat down with Inside The Ropes earlier this week to promote his upcoming title defense against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash.

“…I’m excited that Lashley and MVP together is gonna be a good attraction going forward, and they finally figured out, you know, this exactly what Lashley needs to be. Sorry buddy, you are going to lose. You’re going to get kicked in the head, but you’re going to stay at the top of the card because that’s where you belong. A killer Lashley is the Lashley we all deserve.”

McIntyre also revealed who he wants to defend the WWE Championship against at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, calling out a fellow veteran and one of the top faces of the company, Randy Orton.