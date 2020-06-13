Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle At This Year’s WWE SummerSlam

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sat down with Inside The Ropes earlier this week to promote his upcoming title defense against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash.
“…I’m excited that Lashley and MVP together is gonna be a good attraction going forward, and they finally figured out, you know, this exactly what Lashley needs to be. Sorry buddy, you are going to lose. You’re going to get kicked in the head, but you’re going to stay at the top of the card because that’s where you belong. A killer Lashley is the Lashley we all deserve.”
McIntyre also revealed who he wants to defend the WWE Championship against at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, calling out a fellow veteran and one of the top faces of the company, Randy Orton.
“I think [Randy] Orton is the one that has to happen. Right now we’re building a lot of people, including myself, and myself and Lashley together – I think we’re able to help each other with MVP and bring each other up.”
“Someone like an Orton is somebody that can make me work up, and really learn from. He’s an established face and people tune in and say, ‘There’s Randy Orton.’ If they’ve never seen me before, or don’t remember me from the past they’re gonna go, ‘Oh who’s this guy?’ He’s gonna help tell that story and really establish me as a top, top player.”
“I think there’s a great storyline there, considering if you look at our youth, perhaps we didn’t make the best decisions. While I was perhaps punished, he was rewarded. I had to take the long way around to get there, and Randy has said himself, he doesn’t always try the hardest, but he’s so good that things tend to work out. I really had to work extremely hard to get where I am today.”