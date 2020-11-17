Drew McIntyre Sends Roman Reigns A Message Ahead Of Survivor Series

After regaining his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre sent a message directly to Roman Reigns.
McIntyre was able to defeat the Viper in a tremendous main event on WWE Raw, and will now head to the main event of WWE Survivor Series for a dream match against Roman Reigns. After winning the title, Drew spoke with WWE and he sent a message directly to the Tribal Chief.
“You told me to go get a title, Roman,” said McIntyre. “Well, I went and got a title. See you on Sunday.”
The new WWE Champion also reflected on regaining the title that he lost at WWE Hell In A Cell, adding that it is even sweeter because it was Orton that he beat.
“Every time I hear Drew McIntyre WWE Champion, it never gets old,” he said. “It feels like the first time [I won the title] every time, even though this is technically my second reign. Yet, I feel exactly the same as I did the first time.”
“The only thing that makes it sweeter is I beat Randy Orton after everything we’ve been through,” said the Scottish star. “After everything he put me through personally, after everybody he attacked, and after taking my title away from me at Hell in a Cell, this felt pretty freaking good.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)