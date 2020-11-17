Drew McIntyre Sends Roman Reigns A Message Ahead Of Survivor Series

After regaining his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre sent a message directly to Roman Reigns.

McIntyre was able to defeat the Viper in a tremendous main event on WWE Raw, and will now head to the main event of WWE Survivor Series for a dream match against Roman Reigns. After winning the title, Drew spoke with WWE and he sent a message directly to the Tribal Chief.

“You told me to go get a title, Roman,” said McIntyre. “Well, I went and got a title. See you on Sunday.”

The new WWE Champion also reflected on regaining the title that he lost at WWE Hell In A Cell, adding that it is even sweeter because it was Orton that he beat.