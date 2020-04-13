Drew McIntyre Thanks The Rock For His Support

The new WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently spoke about the faith and support that WWE legend, The Rock had put in him publicly.

McIntyre spoke with TMZ Sports about how The Rock had publicly praised him and labelled him as WWE’s next breakout star, which is something he hasn’t forgotten.

“It’s interesting for guys like Vince McMahon and The Rock. When they see something in somebody that maybe others don’t, or maybe you don’t see in yourself—I wanna say thank you to him for seeing that in me, too. It’s pretty cool, these people who believed in me who are so influential in the entertainment industry, and things are coming to be that they saw in me.”